The Pros and Cons of Adding Teenagers as Authorized Users on Credit Cards

A financial misstep often made by parents is adding their teenagers as authorized users on their credit cards. The intention is to help them learn credit habits from an early age. While the strategy might seem helpful, it has significant drawbacks. Erik Beguin, CEO of Austin Capital Bank, sheds light on this matter. He explains that such an approach prevents children from building their own credit profiles. This is because authorized users are not responsible for payments and these payments do not contribute to their credit history as reported to credit bureaus.

Co-Signing as an Alternative

Beguin recommends adding children as co-signers. This allows them to take on both the risks and rewards of bill responsibility. However, this also means that parents might be liable for the debt if the child fails to pay. Derek Miser, a financial advisor, emphasizes the importance of using this opportunity as a stepping stone for children to establish credit in their names.

Building Independent Credit

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, advises young adults to establish their own credit within six months to a year after being added to their parent’s card. Secured credit cards, which typically require a cash deposit that serves as the credit line, are recommended for those without a payment history.

Credit Scores and Their Importance

Credit scores, which range from 300 to 850 with FICO being the most popular model, are crucial as they represent credit risk and influence loan eligibility and interest rates. Matt Schulz from LendingTree notes that a score above 800 greatly enhances loan approval chances and access to the lowest interest rates.

The article also underscores the importance of financial education at home and the need for open discussions about managing credit and responsible debt usage, which should begin well before the teenage years. The trend of American parents financially supporting their adult children is significantly affecting their financial stability and retirement plans. This has led to parents cutting back on living expenses, delaying retirement, and taking on additional debt, causing mental and financial stress. The article concludes by offering practical advice from wealth management advisors on how parents can prioritize their own financial well-being while still supporting their children.