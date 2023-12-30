The Mirage of Affluence: Manisha Thakor on False Financial Comparisons

Manisha Thakor, a certified financial planner and author of the book ‘MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your Enough,’ delves into the issue of false financial comparisons where individuals live beyond their means, attempting to mimic the lifestyles of others. With three decades of wealth management experience under her belt, Thakor sheds light on the fact that even those who appear affluent, with luxury cars and high-end fashion, may be bereft of sufficient assets.

Unrealistic Standards Set by Fictional Characters

The first factor adding fuel to this phenomenon, according to Thakor, originates from the world of fiction. Characters in TV shows and movies often exhibit a lifestyle that defies the norms of an average income. The popular sitcom ‘Friends,’ for instance, showcases a living standard that does not align with the financial reality of the jobs its characters hold.

Credit Over Cash: A Slippery Slope

The second factor is the ease of obtaining credit, which has effectively replaced traditional layaway plans. This trend encourages consumers to purchase items instantly on debt, leading to higher overall costs due to interest rates and fees. Credit card balances have seen a surge, with the average balance per consumer reaching a decade high.

The Social Media Mirage

Lastly, the omnipresence of social media plays a prominent role in exacerbating the issue. Social media platforms showcase curated, idealized versions of life, leading to feelings of inadequacy among users and compelling them to spend on experiences over necessities.

Despite these challenges, Thakor remains hopeful. She observes a growing desire for authenticity among social media users, which she believes may lead to a shift in spending behavior towards more genuine and financially sustainable practices.