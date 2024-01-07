en English
Finance

The Intricate Dance of Transferring Shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
The Intricate Dance of Transferring Shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange

The labyrinthine process of transferring shares between relatives on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is more than a familial affair. It’s an intricate dance with multiple players, each demanding their due diligence and fees.

Dematerializing Shares: A Necessary First Step

At the heart of the process is the necessity to dematerialize shares, a term that sounds more science fiction than financial reality. Yet, it’s a crucial first step. Paper share certificates, artifacts of a bygone era, cannot be transferred directly. Instead, they must undergo a transformation into electronic form, a process that can span four to six laborious weeks. This step is non-negotiable and must be completed before the shares can step into the trading ring of the JSE.

Opening Accounts: A Dual Requirement

Both the transferor and transferee are required to establish accounts with a stockbroker and the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD). Combined, these accounts serve as the gateway to the stock exchange, acting as conduits through which the shares can flow from one relative to another. They are the silent orchestrators, guiding the shares through the complex labyrinth of the JSE.

Brokers, Government, and the Exchange: The Unseen Costs

While there’s no exchange of funds between relatives, the transfer isn’t without its costs. The broker, government, and stock exchange all clasp their hands out, expecting payment for their part in the orchestration. The charges, which include the broker’s commission, JSE cess, and general consumption tax, collectively total approximately 2.75 percent of the share value for each party involved.

Ciboney: Still a Player on the JSE Stage

Despite the complexities and costs, the JSE continues to host a diverse array of listed securities. Ciboney, for instance, continues to maintain its listing on the exchange, its shares trading with the last closing price reported as $1.21. It stands as a testament to the enduring draw of the stock market, even in the face of convoluted transfer processes and associated costs.

The financial adviser presses the importance of effective estate planning to ensure smooth asset transfer and to prevent potential familial disputes. A well-managed estate plan can help avoid the labyrinthine process of transferring shares, ensuring assets move smoothly from one generation to the next. Ultimately, the dance with the JSE can be as graceful or as complicated as one makes it.

Finance Investments Jamaica
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

