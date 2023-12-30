The Importance of Financial Planning: A Three-Step Budgeting Guide

In a time when financial literacy is more critical than ever, startling data reveals that 40% of Americans forego setting financial resolutions for the new year. Even more troubling, 68% do not have written financial plans at any point during the year, according to a recent study by BMO Financial Group.

Understanding Income: The First Step

Certified Financial Planner Kamila Elliott, a member of CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council and a representative from Collective Wealth Partners, stresses the importance of annual budgeting in managing personal finances. The first step in this process is to ascertain one’s net income. This figure, Elliot explains, is the total gross pay after accounting for taxes, withholdings, and deductions like Social Security, Medicare, and health plan benefits. The key to effective budgeting is to break down this net income on a monthly basis, using pay stubs to calculate the amount available for allocation.

Calculating Expenses: The Second Step

The next step, Elliott advises, involves a thorough calculation of expenses. These are typically divided into two categories: fixed expenses, which include rent, mortgage, and car payments, and variable expenses, such as groceries, dining out, and clothing. Averaging out variable expenses over the course of a month provides a clear picture of one’s financial status.

Setting Financial Goals: The Final Step

The ultimate step in the budgeting process is setting a financial goal. Elliott, along with many financial experts, recommends following the 50/30/20 budget rule. This rule suggests allocating 50% of one’s take-home pay to necessities, 30% to desires, and the remaining 20% to savings. This method serves as a comprehensive strategy to achieve financial goals.

