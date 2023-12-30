en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Importance of Financial Planning: A Three-Step Budgeting Guide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
The Importance of Financial Planning: A Three-Step Budgeting Guide

In a time when financial literacy is more critical than ever, startling data reveals that 40% of Americans forego setting financial resolutions for the new year. Even more troubling, 68% do not have written financial plans at any point during the year, according to a recent study by BMO Financial Group.

Understanding Income: The First Step

Certified Financial Planner Kamila Elliott, a member of CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council and a representative from Collective Wealth Partners, stresses the importance of annual budgeting in managing personal finances. The first step in this process is to ascertain one’s net income. This figure, Elliot explains, is the total gross pay after accounting for taxes, withholdings, and deductions like Social Security, Medicare, and health plan benefits. The key to effective budgeting is to break down this net income on a monthly basis, using pay stubs to calculate the amount available for allocation.

Calculating Expenses: The Second Step

The next step, Elliott advises, involves a thorough calculation of expenses. These are typically divided into two categories: fixed expenses, which include rent, mortgage, and car payments, and variable expenses, such as groceries, dining out, and clothing. Averaging out variable expenses over the course of a month provides a clear picture of one’s financial status.

Setting Financial Goals: The Final Step

The ultimate step in the budgeting process is setting a financial goal. Elliott, along with many financial experts, recommends following the 50/30/20 budget rule. This rule suggests allocating 50% of one’s take-home pay to necessities, 30% to desires, and the remaining 20% to savings. This method serves as a comprehensive strategy to achieve financial goals.

As we approach the New Year, the discussion on budgeting extends to various financial products and categories. These include credit cards, loans, banking, mortgages, insurance, credit monitoring, personal finance, small business considerations, taxes, help for low credit scores, and various investing options. All these elements contribute to a robust financial planning process that can lead to a stable and secure financial future.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved

By Salman Khan

Retirement Confidence in Americans Plummets in 2023: Strategies for Financial Security

By BNN Correspondents

US Software Industry Sweats under $17 Billion Distressed Debt: A Shift in Investment Landscape?

By Justice Nwafor

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

The NBER and its Role in Shaping Economic Policy ...
@Business · 1 min
The NBER and its Role in Shaping Economic Policy ...
heart comment 0
Premium Reservation Systems: A Game-Changer for Restaurants or a Blow to Dining Democracy?

By BNN Correspondents

Premium Reservation Systems: A Game-Changer for Restaurants or a Blow to Dining Democracy?
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Clauses: A Bold Move for Labor Market Freedom

By Justice Nwafor

FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Clauses: A Bold Move for Labor Market Freedom
A Year of High-Profile CEO Antics and Major Corporate Developments

By BNN Correspondents

A Year of High-Profile CEO Antics and Major Corporate Developments
Wall Street’s Predictions Fall Short as U.S. Stocks Rally in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Wall Street's Predictions Fall Short as U.S. Stocks Rally in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
51 seconds
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
59 seconds
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
1 min
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
3 mins
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
3 mins
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
5 mins
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
5 mins
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
6 mins
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
6 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app