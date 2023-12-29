en English
The High-Risk Game of Private Credit: A Deep Dive

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:55 pm EST
In an emerging trend within the private credit sphere, companies in financial distress are increasingly opting for private credit funds as an alternate to conventional syndicated term loans. This decision often culminates in high-interest capital raises with intricate financial structures. Notable examples include Finastra, Trinseo, and PetVet, all of which recently secured funding via such channels.

The Mechanics of High-Interest Capital Raises

The financial mechanisms typically involved in these deals incorporate higher interest rates and potentially hazardous strategies such as ‘double dips’ and ‘uptier exchanges.’ These maneuvers enable majority creditors to ultimately seize control over collateral, should the borrowing firms fail to regain their financial footing. However, these deals, while providing a temporary respite, are projected to fail for many. This is evident in the cases of WeWork and Envision Healthcare, both of which plunged into Chapter 11 bankruptcy following similar attempts to restructure their debt.

From Lenders to Company Owners

Industry titans like Apollo, Oaktree, and Angelo Gordon are primed to profit from these scenarios, effectively transitioning from lenders to company owners. Steve Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO of Blackstone, has remarked on the lucrative nature of such lending practices, notwithstanding the inherent risks involved.

Why Choose This Path Over Bankruptcy?

The question arises as to why companies opt for this route over bankruptcy. The response is often linked to private equity sponsors striving to keep options open for their investments. As more private debt funds participate in these practices, their capacity to handle financial workouts and turnarounds will be scrutinized in the upcoming year.

Proposed Reporting Requirements

In response to the swift growth in this sector and apprehensions about concentrations of credit and risk in the US banking system, the US federal banking regulators have put forward reporting requirements for bank loans and commitments to the fund finance sector. These requirements would necessitate banks with $10 billion or more in total assets to disaggregate the category of loans to nondepository financial institutions into five new categories.

With the private credit market ballooning into a $1.6 trillion giant recently and anticipated to reach $2.8 trillion by 2028, these developments are of significant importance. As banks tighten their lending standards, numerous real estate development or leasing projects struggle to secure funding, compelling them to turn to the private market, which offers loans at higher interest rates. But this comes with its own set of risks, particularly with a potential recession looming.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

