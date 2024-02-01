The Hidden Risks of Paying Rent with a Credit Card

As the cost of living continues to rise, some renters might be tempted to pay their rent with a credit card. This method, while appealing due to the potential for rewards and credit-building, is fraught with risks and complications. Susan M. Wachter, a professor of real estate at The Wharton School, warns that this approach can lead to rapidly increasing interest rate costs, potentially outweighing any benefits.

Landlords' Hesitation and Processing Fees

Many landlords may be hesitant to accept credit card payments due to processing fees. These fees, which can range from 1 to 3 percent of the rent charge, add an extra layer of complexity to the rent payment process. This additional cost is often transferred to the renter, compounding the financial strain.

Balancing Rewards and Transaction Fees

Matt Schulz from LendingTree and Melissa Lambarena from NerdWallet point out another potential pitfall. The rewards earned from paying rent with a credit card might not be as lucrative as they seem. Transaction fees can quickly eat into these rewards, diminishing their value. Furthermore, the average credit card interest rate as of the end of 2023 was 21.47 percent, the highest since 1994. This high rate could make carrying a balance from rent payments more challenging to manage, particularly for those already struggling with debt.

Impact on Credit Utilization Rate

Using a credit card for large transactions like rent can also negatively impact one's credit utilization rate. This rate is a key factor in determining credit scores. Experts recommend using no more than 30 percent of available credit to avoid damaging credit scores. This means that, for many, the credit limit might not be sufficient to cover rent without jeopardizing their credit score.

If considering paying rent with a credit card, it is crucial to review the terms, consider the potential for interest charges, and ensure there is enough credit available to minimize credit score impact. While this approach might seem attractive, renters must weigh the potential rewards against the substantial risks before making a decision.