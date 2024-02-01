The Hartford Reports Impressive Q4 2023 Financial Results

Renowned insurance and financial services giant, The Hartford, has announced impressive financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Beth Costello, emphasized the standout performance of the Commercial Lines, which reported an underlying combined ratio of 86.6%. The Personal Lines also observed considerable written pricing hikes, especially in auto insurance, which rocketed to 21.9%, a response to the evolving loss cost environment.

Strong Results Across All Verticals

Group Benefits, another vertical, showcased robust results, marked by 6% growth in fully insured ongoing premiums and a core earnings margin of 9.8%. The Hartford's investment portfolio remained in a healthy state, reaping benefits from diverse and attractive yields. In the last three years, the company has returned a whopping $6.2 billion to its shareholders through repurchases and dividends, $479 million of which was returned in the reported quarter alone.

Significant Increase in Net Income

The firm's net income available to common stockholders for Q4 2023 stood at $766 million, a significant boost from the $587 million reported in the same quarter of 2022. This surge was primarily attributed to higher underwriting gains in Commercial Lines and improved Group Benefits loss ratios. The core earnings for this quarter were pegged at $935 million, a rise from $749 million in Q4 2022.

Healthy Full-Year Results

For the entirety of 2023, the net income touched $2.5 billion, with core earnings at $2.8 billion. The Hartford's book value per diluted share saw a healthy increase of 18.6% to $49.43. The company's return on equity (ROE) for net income and core earnings also witnessed hikes, reaching 17.5% and 15.8% respectively. The investment income for the quarter was driven by higher fixed income yields, even though income from limited partnerships (LPs) experienced a decline.