Finance

The Growing Impact of Net Investment Income Tax on High Earners

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
The Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT), a 3.8% levy on certain types of investment income for high earners, established to support the Affordable Care Act, has been a topic of increased scrutiny. The tax applies to individuals with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) over $200,000 and to married couples filing jointly with a MAGI over $250,000. This NIIT, unlike other tax provisions, has not been adjusted for inflation since its inception, turning more taxpayers into its subjects over time, regardless of whether their real income has risen.

The NIIT and Its Impact

As revealed by a Congressional Research Service report in June 2023, the NIIT’s impact has grown wider. The tax applies to income from passive activities, trading in financial instruments or commodities, and certain types of income that can’t be excluded for regular income tax purposes. High-net-worth investors who are passive participants in investments such as stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds typically feel the brunt of the tax when they realize gains. On the flip side, active participants, such as business owners selling their business, generally do not owe NIIT on their gains.

NIIT and Rising Interest Rates

As interest rates and bond yields are on the rise, the NIIT is gaining more significance, adding a layer of complexity to wealth management. Taxpayers may need to adjust their income tax withholding or estimated taxes to dodge penalties. The NIIT also affects estates and trusts, although at lower AGI thresholds. Still, trustees can distribute income to beneficiaries to potentially reduce or avoid the tax, provided the trust’s terms allow.

Strategies to Counter NIIT

To soften the impact of this tax, several strategies can be implemented. These include contributing to a 401(k) to lower taxable income, harvesting investment losses, increasing tax deductions, or deferring salary. Other tax benefits, like capital gains tax exclusions, energy efficiency tax credits, and tax depreciation on rental property, can also be leveraged to mitigate the tax’s blow.

While the NIIT has sparked controversy in some circles, with calls for its repeal due to its perceived impact on investment and economic growth, the tax’s role in addressing income and wealth inequality in the United States and meeting the long-term fiscal shortfall through increased revenues cannot be overlooked.

Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

