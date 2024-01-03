en English
Business

The Future of Retail Trading in the EU: Insights from the Finance Magnates London Summit 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
In a recent panel discussion at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2023, industry experts discussed the future of retail trading in the European Union. The discussion, moderated by Rafah Hanna, featured Richard Barden from CBOE, Mazhar Saleem from LSEG, Joe Craven from TipRanks, and Richard Stoker from CME Group.

Anticipated Growth and Regulatory Changes

The panelists highlighted an anticipated 40% growth in the retail trading market over the next five years alongside the impact of regulatory changes. They discussed trends of both consolidation and diversification, with larger firms gaining market share and increased interest in products such as ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and derivative products.

The Influence of COVID-19 on Retail Trading

COVID-19 has played a significant role in shaping the retail trading landscape, leading to a surge in stay-at-home trading, changes in commission structures, and licensing of market data. These changes have encouraged the growth of platforms like TipRanks, which provide retail investors with affordable, professional-grade data and analytical tools.

Adapting to Changing Market Dynamics

Exchanges such as CBOE are adapting to these changes by implementing retail-friendly policies and innovative products. Meanwhile, data providers are offering advanced datasets to enhance retail investors’ decision-making abilities. The panel also discussed the complexities of market data pricing and the correlation between Forex and CFD volumes.

In conclusion, the panelists emphasised the importance of staying attuned to client needs and offering relevant products in this evolving landscape. Understanding regulatory changes and the need for diversification into different asset classes were also highlighted as critical for success in the competitive retail trading market in the EU.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

