en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Future of B2B Payments: Embracing Digitization and Automation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
The Future of B2B Payments: Embracing Digitization and Automation

Amidst a rapidly evolving business landscape, the business-to-business (B2B) payment sector is witnessing a significant shift. With businesses focusing on optimizing their working capital, the accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments are undergoing digitization and modernization like never before.

Driving Factors of B2B Payment Modernization

Seth Goodman, Chief Revenue Officer at Boost Payment Solutions, sheds light on the current market dynamics. According to Goodman, the prevailing elevated interest rate environment is prompting firms to adopt treasury automation and leverage commercial cards. The financial advantages of commercial cards over supply chain finance are driving their adoption as a default AP payment method. The resultant shortening of suppliers’ days sales outstanding (DSO) and improvement in working capital further fortify this trend.

Virtual Cards: The New Default in AP Payment

The adoption of virtual cards is gaining momentum, transforming the way businesses handle their AP payments. This digitization trend transcends geographical boundaries, transforming B2B payments globally. The challenges associated with cross-border transactions are also being addressed, thanks to innovative approaches like proprietary interchange rates and card-to-account transfers. These solutions are not only reducing the costs for international B2B transactions but are also streamlining the process.

Global Adoption and Regional Insights

The adoption and innovation of B2B card payments are most evident in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. However, regions such as Latin America are also witnessing a growth in the use of cards for B2B payments. Goodman emphasizes the importance of local expertise and education in different regions for the successful adoption of these payment methods. However, he notes that Europe is less familiar with the benefits of paying by card.

Looking Ahead: The Future of B2B Payments

As we gaze into the future, Goodman anticipates a consistent cost for payments, regardless of location. The rise of hybrid payment methods combining cards and direct transfers is expected to gain traction. Additionally, the focus is anticipated to shift towards expanding commercial card use, particularly in the middle market. This shift towards efficiency and automation in B2B payments is expected to revolutionize the way businesses operate, turning a new leaf in the world of commerce.

0
Business Finance
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

German Unemployment Rate Holds Steady; Nordex SE Sees Uplift on Swedish Order

By Wojciech Zylm

Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence

By BNN Correspondents

Legal Tech Conferences 2023: AI, Diversity, and Innovation to Shape 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Circle K Service Station Revamp Gets Green Light Despite Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

J.M. Smucker Co. Sells Several Brands to TreeHouse Foods in $20 Millio ...
@Business · 3 mins
J.M. Smucker Co. Sells Several Brands to TreeHouse Foods in $20 Millio ...
heart comment 0
Tech Mahindra Restructures Leadership, Appoints New Chief People Officer

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tech Mahindra Restructures Leadership, Appoints New Chief People Officer
China’s KE Holdings: Navigating Through Market Volatility

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's KE Holdings: Navigating Through Market Volatility
IEX Sees Significant Progress in 2023: A Look Back and Ahead

By Quadri Adejumo

IEX Sees Significant Progress in 2023: A Look Back and Ahead
Southport’s Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and Anticipated Impacts

By Geeta Pillai

Southport's Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and Anticipated Impacts
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
12 seconds
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
1 min
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
1 min
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
1 min
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
2 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
2 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
2 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
2 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
2 mins
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
7 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app