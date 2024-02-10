The Financial Challenges of Multi-State Cannabis Operators: A Deep Dive

In the rapidly evolving world of cannabis, financial results from Multi-State Operators (MSOs) are as complex to decipher as the industry itself. These large players, with operations spanning multiple markets at various stages of maturity, often engage in frequent divestments and acquisitions. Yet, a discernible pattern has emerged: the use of costly sale leaseback financing to construct facilities in new markets, followed by operational inefficiencies and overstaffing, resulting in underperformance.

The New Mexico Nightmare: A Cautionary Tale

This trend is perhaps most evident in the case of Ultra Health, one of New Mexico's largest cannabis businesses. Faced with over-saturation and low sales, the company is shutting down a prime location in Santa Fe due to high rent and limited daily sales. Duke Rodriguez, the CEO, has dubbed this situation the 'New Mexico nightmare'. The predicament of Ultra Health underscores the broader challenges faced by MSOs in the state.

The Financial Puzzle: Expensive Financing and Operational Inefficiencies

The financial conundrum of these MSOs can be attributed to their origins as financial conglomerates, often lacking operational expertise. As cannabis prices decline in limited license markets, these issues become increasingly apparent. To maintain profitability, large MSOs may seek to enter new markets with higher pricing. However, this strategy hinges on their ability to operate efficiently in a competitive market.

Curaleaf: A Case in Point

The story of Curaleaf, the world's most valuable cannabis company, serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls. Despite the boost from the New Jersey adult use market, the company's revenue and gross margins are on the decline. This raises questions about the sustainability of their business model and the true value of the company.