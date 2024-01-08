en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

The Evolution of Digital Transformation in Finance: From Basic Tools to AI

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
The Evolution of Digital Transformation in Finance: From Basic Tools to AI

The evolution of finance functions has been nothing short of dramatic, shifting from rudimentary digital tools like Lotus 1-2-3 and Excel to the broad implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. This shift has significantly reduced human error in accounting and streamlined financial operations. The journey from error-checking trial balance programs to intelligent digital platforms has been marked by technological advancements, bolstering efficiency and accuracy in the finance sector.

Embracing Digital Transformation

Companies such as Tata Power and Titan have centralized their financial operations and embraced digital automation. The use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has been instrumental in streamlining tasks like bank reconciliations, reducing human intervention, and speeding up the process. These digital initiatives, like the ‘Automation Mela’ by Tata Chemicals, have revolutionized financial operations by enabling efficient consolidation and analysis of financial data across global subsidiaries.

The Role of Continuous Learning

The finance team is regularly trained in tools like Power BI and SAP to keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements. Digital proficiency has become a core skill for finance professionals. Most CFOs now recognize the need to implement digital technologies to improve efficiency and stakeholder experience.

The Future of Finance

The future of finance envisages complete automation of financial activities. The use of advanced analytics, predictive learning, and AI will play a crucial role in supporting business decisions. However, the integration of disparate systems and manual processes presents a considerable challenge. CFOs must also focus on data security due to the increasing risks of cyberattacks. The digitalization process has brought business, operations, and accounting closer together, facilitating real-time analysis and strategic decision-making.

AI and the Financial Sector

The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the financial sector, particularly in the context of Bangladesh’s banking industry, is immense. AI holds the promise to substantially enhance financial operations’ efficacy and productivity, reduce costs, improve customer service, and streamline operations through automation. Rather than replacing human workers, AI is more likely to supplement human abilities, offering a blend of human judgment and machine efficiency. AI can also help reduce Non Performing Loans (NPL) through data evaluation, fraud detection, and personalized customer support, thereby revolutionizing the financial landscape.

0
Finance
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
1 min ago
UPI Launches 'Tap & Pay' Feature, Google Introduces VideoPoet, and Rising Concerns Over AI Voice Scams
In a progressive stride towards enhancing user convenience, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has launched a new feature dubbed ‘Tap & Pay’. This innovative payment solution enables users to complete transactions with a mere tap, significantly improving the payment experience. In a parallel development, tech giant Google has unveiled VideoPoet, a creative tool that transforms
UPI Launches 'Tap & Pay' Feature, Google Introduces VideoPoet, and Rising Concerns Over AI Voice Scams
BlueNord ASA Releases Preliminary Production Figures for December 2023 and Full Year
5 mins ago
BlueNord ASA Releases Preliminary Production Figures for December 2023 and Full Year
Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women's Role in Local Economy
7 mins ago
Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women's Role in Local Economy
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
1 min ago
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
2 mins ago
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
Growth Asia Summit 2024: A Beacon for Food and Nutrition Industry Insights
4 mins ago
Growth Asia Summit 2024: A Beacon for Food and Nutrition Industry Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
1 min
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
1 min
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
1 min
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
2 mins
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
2 mins
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
3 mins
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
4 mins
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
4 mins
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
27 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app