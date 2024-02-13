The Eight Gardens Project: Watford's Tallest Building and a Thriving Community

New pictures have unveiled the progress of the highly anticipated housing development, The Eight Gardens project, which includes Watford's tallest building. The ambitious scheme is set to deliver 1,265 homes on the former site of The Range and TK Maxx, with the highest towers soaring to 28, 22, and 20 floors.

Construction is already underway on four of the 10 towers planned, and the development is expected to be completed by 2030. Elan Homes, the company behind this project, is offering a deposit boost scheme for homebuyers at Tower Gardens, potentially worth up to £17,750.

A Helping Hand for Homebuyers

Elan Homes' deposit boost scheme is designed to help buyers increase their mortgage options, access more competitive interest rates, and buy homes sooner or within their budget. The scheme could increase a buyer's deposit by up to 100% on a property worth £349,995.

By using the mortgage checker tool on the Elan Homes website, potential buyers can assess their finances and see how the deposit boost scheme could benefit them. The Tower Gardens development offers three and four-bedroom homes with prices ranging from £229,995 to £354,995.

Energy Efficiency and Green Mortgages

For buyers who don't need a deposit boost, Elan Homes offers part exchange, acting as a cash buyer for their existing property. Moreover, the energy efficiency of Elan's new homes can save homeowners up to 63% on energy bills, making them eligible for green mortgages with lower interest rates.

A Thriving Community in the Making

The development is located near Lower Darwen Primary School and has access to supermarkets, independent businesses, and a bustling market. The Eight Gardens project is more than just a housing development; it's a testament to human ambition and the creation of a thriving community in the heart of Watford.

As the construction of The Eight Gardens project continues, the skyline of Watford is being transformed. With its modern design and commitment to energy efficiency, this development is not just providing homes for families but also setting new standards in sustainable living.

The deposit boost scheme and part exchange offers from Elan Homes are making it possible for more people to become a part of this exciting new community. As the towers rise, so does the promise of a brighter future for Watford and its residents.

In a world where the cost of living continues to increase, the energy-efficient homes and competitive mortgage rates offered by Elan Homes are a beacon of hope. The Eight Gardens project is more than just a major housing development; it's a symbol of resilience, innovation, and the enduring human spirit.