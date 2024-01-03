The Dynamics of Rising State Pension Liabilities: An Analysis

The State’s long-term pension liabilities have reportedly surged, a phenomenon propelled by various fundamental factors. A technical revaluation of the obligations spurred by a shift in the assumptions ascribed by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, is one such influencer. The natural ageing process of current and former public service employees, along with the accrual of additional benefits by those presently in service, including the influx of new hires, has also played a role in the swelling of the accrued liability. Further, the expansion of the public service workforce has significantly impacted the State’s pension liabilities.

Understanding the Expansion

Data points to a growth in public service numbers, escalating from 330,576 employees in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 365,858 by the end of 2021, and further increasing to 389,070 employees. This increase in numbers has undeniably contributed to the State’s pension liabilities. Total reported unfunded liabilities for state and local pension funds expanded to 1.572 trillion from 1.076 trillion in the preceding year. This expansion has been attributed to weak investment returns and actuarial factors.

Corporate Pension Plans

Interestingly, the aggregate funding ratio of the largest U.S. corporate pension plans reached 100% at the end of 2023, with total pension plan assets equalling $1.19 trillion and liabilities decreasing to an estimated $1.19 trillion from the previous year. This milestone was achieved due to an active year in pension risk transfer transactions and a drop in cash contributions. The fully funded status is perceived as a positive development for plan sponsors, leading to lower P&L costs in 2024 and a welcome reprieve given the market volatility.

State-Level Variances

State-level pension valuations show a mixed picture. For instance, Connecticut has managed to reduce its unfunded pension liabilities, liberating hundreds of millions for the General Fund. On the other hand, five key state employee pension systems in Illinois still grapple with a combined $140 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. The best funded system in the state is at 45.2%, and the worst is at an alarming 21.3%.

Despite these challenges, the overall picture of pension liabilities in the United States shows signs of improvement, with potential for future growth if the right measures are taken. However, the journey towards a fully funded pension system is far from over, and further efforts are needed to ensure long-term sustainability.