The Disparate Impact of Rising Mortgage and Rent Rates on Households

The financial pressure on households due to escalating mortgage and rent rates is intensifying, further widening the gap between different household types in their economic vulnerability. The inflation of housing costs is reflected differently in the Living Cost Indexes (LCIs) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), thereby impacting households variably.

Employee Households Bear the Brunt

Employee households, which dedicate a significant portion of their budget to housing costs, are particularly hit hard by the surge in mortgage interest charges. A record high of 22.4 million renter households spent more than 30% of their income on rent in 2022, leaving them with an average of only $310 a month after accounting for rent and utilities. The toll of this financial strain is manifested in a drastic increase in eviction filings, disproportionately affecting households earning less than $30,000 annually.

The Plight of Children Amidst the Housing Crisis

Approximately 40% of those facing eviction each year are children, embodying the profound societal repercussions of the housing crisis. The financial burden of unaffordable rent forces households to make compromises in essential expenditures such as food, healthcare, and retirement savings, thereby perpetuating a vicious cycle of poverty.

Self-Funded Retirees: A Silver Lining?

In contrast, self-funded retirees appear to be somewhat insulated from these changes. As they are more likely to own their homes outright, the escalation in mortgage rates or rent does not affect them as harshly. However, this situation underscores the disparity in financial vulnerability among different types of households in the face of a shifting economic landscape.

A Call to Action: Housing Prioritized in 2024

With the housing crisis reaching alarming proportions, state and federal lawmakers are prioritizing housing in 2024. Proposals have been put forth to institute eviction protections, enact zoning reforms, and allocate funds to construct more affordable housing. Understanding the housing expense ratio has become crucial for financial planning and mortgage applications, as it is a determining factor for mortgage loan approvals.

In the face of spiraling housing costs, the financial vulnerabilities of households are brought into sharp focus. As the economic landscape continues to evolve, the disparity in the impact felt by different households serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for housing reforms.