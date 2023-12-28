en English
Education

The Crucial Need for Financial Literacy Education in Schools

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:12 am EST
The Crucial Need for Financial Literacy Education in Schools

Recent data from the Reserve Bank of India has underscored a significant gap in financial literacy among adults, throwing into sharp relief the need for financial education in schools. This critical skill is of utmost importance as the younger generation navigates future financial challenges.

Necessity of Comprehensive Financial Literacy Program

Jimmy Ahuja, VP of Academics for Financial Literacy at Orchids The International School, advocates for a comprehensive financial literacy program for children. The program aims to equip students with fundamental financial skills, such as budgeting, savings, investing, decision-making, and risk analysis. A crucial aspect of this education is teaching students to differentiate between needs and wants, using real-life scenarios and budget exercises.

Long-term Benefits of Financial Literacy

A well-structured financial literacy program can offer long-term benefits. These include financial independence, the ability to achieve personal goals, and generational financial stability. The current student loan interest rate, set at 3.4 percent, is due to rise to 6.8 percent this July. This impending increase underscores the importance of students having a solid grasp of financial matters.

Preparing Students for the Modern World

Integrating financial literacy into school curricula prepares students for the modern world, empowering them to make informed financial choices and secure their future. Initiatives like the Bank of Mauritius’s 2022 Financial Literacy Strategy, which promotes financial literacy and education, are commendable. By creating awareness of financial issues and conditions that may affect consumers’ well-being, especially in the digital era, such strategies help prevent financial fraud and secure consumers’ financial futures.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

