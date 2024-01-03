en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Changing Landscape of Small Business Financing: The Rise of Vertical Software Platforms

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
The Changing Landscape of Small Business Financing: The Rise of Vertical Software Platforms

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, providing almost half of the jobs in the private sector and a significant chunk of the GDP. However, accessing working capital, crucial for their growth and survival, can often be a daunting task. Traditional sources of financing such as local banks, credit unions, and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) have faced regulatory challenges since the 2008 financial crisis. Regulations like TARP and the Dodd-Frank Act have increased compliance costs and curtailed the lending capacity of these smaller banks, leaving small businesses with limited financing options.

The Rise of Vertical Software Platforms

Enter the vertical software platforms. These innovative platforms offer industry-specific solutions, enabling business owners to manage different facets of their businesses while accessing embedded financing. By utilizing transaction data, these platforms can underwrite loans without the need for traditional collateral. Thus, they are stepping in to fill the void created by the reduced lending capacity of smaller banks.

Strategic Partnership with Fintech Firms

These vertical software platforms are further enhancing their capability by partnering with fintech firms. Through secure APIs for data ingestion, these partnerships are simplifying the loan application process and offering more bespoke financial solutions. As a result, small businesses can access necessary funds within the same systems they use for daily operations, potentially lessening their dependence on conventional financial institutions.

Challenges and Solutions for Small Businesses

Small businesses, especially those in cyclical industries, face unique challenges due to fluctuating demand and revenue. Unregulated cash flow can have severe consequences, and it’s crucial for these businesses to implement proactive strategies and flexible financing solutions. The U.S. Chamber’s Vice President of Small Business Policy, Tom Sullivan, provides a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2024, albeit with concerns over inflation and high interest rates. Crowdfunding presents another non-bank financing option, with its own set of rules and challenges. However, strategic budgeting remains a vital tool for small businesses, serving as a roadmap for sustainable growth. As Warren Buffet once said, achieving extraordinary results requires a disciplined approach.

0
Business Finance
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. Secures Major Contract for Water Network Services

By Hadeel Hashem

Scroll 2024: Redefining Blockchain Technology

By Waqas Arain

Kazatomprom Triumphs with Successful Qualification of AFA 3G Type A Fuel Assemblies

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations

By Salman Khan

MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMR ...
@Business · 4 mins
MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMR ...
heart comment 0
Eurasian Economic Union: A Study of Investment Dynamics in 2023

By Rizwan Shah

Eurasian Economic Union: A Study of Investment Dynamics in 2023
Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE’s Emiratization Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's Emiratization Efforts
Indonesia Aims to Attract Three Million Foreign Tourists to Riau Islands in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Aims to Attract Three Million Foreign Tourists to Riau Islands in 2024
Tesla’s Performance Trim Now More Cost-Effective Than Long Range Due to Subsidy Changes

By Wojciech Zylm

Tesla's Performance Trim Now More Cost-Effective Than Long Range Due to Subsidy Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families
10 seconds
New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
2 mins
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
2 mins
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
3 mins
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
4 mins
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
4 mins
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
4 mins
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
4 mins
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
4 mins
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app