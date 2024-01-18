The Balancing Act: Q4 2024 Earnings Season Spotlights Consumer Staples vs Discretionary Stocks

The fourth quarter of 2024 has kicked off with a bang, marking the start of earnings season. The limelight is shared by consumer discretionary stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and consumer staples stocks such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). The contrast between these sectors illustrates the balance between predictability and volatility in the current financial climate.

The Gamble on Las Vegas Sands

Despite positive signs of recovery, LVS's revenues are still lagging behind pre-Covid levels. However, an options trade could yield benefits if there's an unexpected uptick in LVS's earnings. Specifially, the proposed trade involves buying an April $50 call and selling an April $55 call. There is an inherent risk involved, amounting to $1.50 per share if the stock doesn't meet the anticipated performance.

Consistency in Consumer Staples

On the flip side, PG and CL have showcased stability amidst the pandemic, maintaining steady revenue streams and consistently offering dividend yields. These stocks serve as a more reliable financial option, illustrating the significance of a steady income alongside more speculative investments.

Retail Sector's Resilience Amid Inflation

Despite the hurdles of high inflation and rising interest rates, US households have demonstrated resilience, continuing to spend and bolster the economy. Retail sales in 2023 saw a healthy increase of 5.6%, nearly doubling the rate of inflation. This strong consumer spending has likely prevented the US from plunging into a widely forecasted recession.

Stocks to Watch

Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley recommends concentrating on stocks with reasonable 2024 estimates and stronger 2025 EPS growth. Analyst Simeon Gutman has identified several retail stocks, including Wayfair Inc and Valvoline Inc, as promising investments. Wayfair reported $2.9 billion in net revenue for 3Q23, with healthy results in the US market, albeit a decrease in international revenues. Valvoline, on the other hand, has weathered the challenges in the automotive industry due to its captive audience. Both stocks have received positive ratings and are recommended as sound investment opportunities.