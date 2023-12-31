en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

The American Household Shift: Decoding the Rise of DINK Lifestyle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:53 pm EST
The American Household Shift: Decoding the Rise of DINK Lifestyle

A seismic shift is underway in American households, according to a 2022 Harris Poll survey. While 43% of unmarried American adults still harbor aspirations of wedlock, only a mere 28% express a longing for children. This trend has been on an upward trajectory for the past decade, with households opting for a life devoid of children witnessing a 7% increase, now constituting around 43% of the total.

Decoding the DINK Phenomenon

In the labyrinth of lifestyle choices, the Dual Income No Kids (DINK) lifestyle is gaining traction. Shunning societal norms and pressures, DINK couples are carving out a path defined by financial freedom and personal growth. The absence of child-related expenses, coupled with the ability to pool resources for joint financial goals, make for a compelling proposition. Nearly half of the surveyed adults who shunned the idea of children pointed to their fragile financial condition as a deterrent. About a third attributed soaring housing costs as a contributing factor.

Financial Implications of Parenthood

Financial experts have been vocal about the understated economic implications of raising children. From the extravagant spending on children to the detrimental effects of frequent mortgage refinancing and the high cost of luxury vehicle purchases, the financial stability of a household is often put to the test. Addressing these wasteful habits can significantly enhance financial well-being, making the DINK lifestyle an appealing alternative.

Perceptions and Regrets

However, the societal pressure and potential isolation faced by DINK couples cannot be overlooked. A section of the populace over 50, who chose to remain childless, often face judgment from society. While some harbor regrets as they age, a majority express satisfaction with their decision. Reasons for their choice range from the desire for more leisure time, the quest for the right partner, to the inability to afford child care. Personal narratives echo a similar sentiment, with many expressing contentment with the freedom and independence that comes with not having children.

Taylor Graves, a project manager in healthcare technology living the DINK lifestyle for a decade, opines that the absence of child-related costs allows for a more comfortable financial situation, enabling a focus on savings and less worry about day-to-day expenses. The DINK lifestyle, despite its challenges, offers a unique perspective on financial stability and personal growth, resonating deeply with a growing number of American adults.

0
Finance Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 in Review: A Year of Market Movements, Notable Trades, and Societal Developments

By Safak Costu

Homeownership & The Rising Influence of HOAs

By Mazhar Abbas

Fine Wine: The Latest Trend in Alternative Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World's Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Montreal's Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancie ...
@Business · 4 mins
Montreal's Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancie ...
heart comment 0
Investor Strategies Amid Soaring Stock Market: Expert Insights

By BNN Correspondents

Investor Strategies Amid Soaring Stock Market: Expert Insights
UK House Prices Defy Predictions: A Recap of 2023 and What’s Ahead

By Salman Akhtar

UK House Prices Defy Predictions: A Recap of 2023 and What’s Ahead
Burger King Unveils Modernized Logo in Major Rebrand

By Hadeel Hashem

Burger King Unveils Modernized Logo in Major Rebrand
American Credit Card Debt Crosses $1 Trillion: Consumer Resilience and Economic Outlook

By Muhammad Jawad

American Credit Card Debt Crosses $1 Trillion: Consumer Resilience and Economic Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
59 seconds
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 min
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
1 min
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
2 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
3 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
4 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
4 mins
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 min
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app