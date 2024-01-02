The 2023 Banking Crisis: An Overview and its Aftermath

The year 2023, though less tumultuous than its predecessor, was not without its share of global upheaval. The United States found itself in the midst of its worst banking crisis since the 2008 Lehman collapse. This crisis, triggered by a hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, caused a significant decrease in the value of banks’ bond portfolios. Smaller banks suffered the worst of this crisis, with the toxic cycle of bank runs and asset liquidations leading to notable failures, including First Republic, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank in New York. These banks saw a combined total of over $500 billion in assets collapse swiftly, a record matched only by the global financial crisis.

The Fall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

These two banks collapsed in March 2023, marking the largest banking failures in the US since the 2008 crisis. The collapse of these banks caused regional Bank stocks to plummet and led to a crash in the Crypto markets as the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed. This crash destroyed many altcoins, memecoins, and NFTs. Despite this, the Federal Reserve managed to bring inflation under control, with rates falling from a peak of 7.5% to around 3.1% by year’s end.

Performance and Projections

Despite these significant setbacks, 2023 saw significant gains in Nvidia, Meta, Bitcoin, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Nasdaq, and S&P 500. However, the network of traditional bricks-and-mortar bank branches across the United States shrank by more than 1,000 in 2023, with California seeing the greatest net closures. Wells Fargo led the retreat, closing 312 branches, followed by PNC and US Bank. Smaller banks also closed a significant number of branches. As a result, there are concerns about billions of dollars of debt tied to office buildings that their owners may struggle to refinance in 2024.

Impact on Global Banking Jobs

More than 60,000 jobs were cut in the banking sector in 2023, making it one of the heaviest layoffs among global banks since the financial crisis. Global investment banks experienced declining fees after IPOs and deal-making activities slowed throughout the year. UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse resulted in 13,000 fewer jobs. Wells Fargo lowered its global headcount by 12,000. Big Wall Street players cut at least 30,000 staff in 2023. The outlook for global banking jobs is unlikely to improve in 2024.