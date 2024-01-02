en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Thai Insurance Sector Predicts Growth Amid Lower Interest Rates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Thai Insurance Sector Predicts Growth Amid Lower Interest Rates

In a turn of events, the Thai insurance industry is preparing for a boost from lower interest rates projected in 2023. This was made known by Thomas Wilson, president and chief executive of Allianz Ayudhya Assurance. A dip in interest rates often bolsters asset valuations in sectors such as real estate and equities, aids corporate credit, and simplifies financing, all of which can spur premium growth and capital gains for insurers.

Expected Growth Amid Challenges

However, in the same breath, Wilson also forecasts some hurdles for the industry. He cites tighter margins on new retirement savings as a potential issue arising from the lower interest rates. For the Thai economy, he predicts a modest rise in growth, from 2.7% in the previous year to just over 3% in 2024. Wilson believes this growth will be driven by international tourism and domestic consumption, coupled with lower interest rates and a slight uptick in manufacturing and exports.

Geopolitical Instability and Election Uncertainties

Despite the anticipated growth, Wilson also flags potential risks in the geopolitical sphere, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in Gaza. He adds that election-related uncertainties in over 50 countries could dent consumer and investor confidence, subsequently affecting global economic growth rates.

The State of Corporate Health Insurance in Thailand

The corporate health insurance plans in Thailand, accounting for 70% of the sector, are projected to witness an average increase of 25% this year. This follows a similar trend from last year, attributed to rising costs, an upsurge in the number of medical procedures performed, and health insurance plans priced incompatibly with the current level of medical expenses. The sector saw an influx of approximately 1.3 million new users in 2022, despite suffering an operating loss of around R$10 billion. The increase in users was predominantly driven by health care plans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which typically have lower initial prices and are often secured by individuals with a business taxpayer number.

Impact of the Pandemic on Health Insurance

Health insurance plans that were in operation before the pandemic had hiked at lower levels and even witnessed a price drop in 2021. However, user behavior changed after the pandemic, impacting the actuarial calculation of operators. In this prevailing situation, the industry is keen on maintaining profitability, even if it results in customer attrition. This has led to a fierce competition between contractors and health insurance plans. Price increases are anticipated to continue to be the main driver of margin expansion across the sector.

0
Business Finance Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Okawville Times and Nashville News Merge to Form The Washington County News

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Harmony Biosciences Stock Plummets Amid Downgrade and Future Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

Thailand's Steel and ICE Industries Face Stagnation, says FTI

By BNN Correspondents

US Dollar Resurgence, Gold's Bullish Trend, and Bitcoin's Surge Shape Market Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024 ...
@Business · 3 mins
Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

By Nitish Verma

Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact

By Salman Khan

Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record

By Saboor Bayat

Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record
2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
12 seconds
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
12 seconds
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
1 min
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
1 min
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
2 mins
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
2 mins
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
2 mins
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
17 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app