Thai Insurance Sector Predicts Growth Amid Lower Interest Rates

In a turn of events, the Thai insurance industry is preparing for a boost from lower interest rates projected in 2023. This was made known by Thomas Wilson, president and chief executive of Allianz Ayudhya Assurance. A dip in interest rates often bolsters asset valuations in sectors such as real estate and equities, aids corporate credit, and simplifies financing, all of which can spur premium growth and capital gains for insurers.

Expected Growth Amid Challenges

However, in the same breath, Wilson also forecasts some hurdles for the industry. He cites tighter margins on new retirement savings as a potential issue arising from the lower interest rates. For the Thai economy, he predicts a modest rise in growth, from 2.7% in the previous year to just over 3% in 2024. Wilson believes this growth will be driven by international tourism and domestic consumption, coupled with lower interest rates and a slight uptick in manufacturing and exports.

Geopolitical Instability and Election Uncertainties

Despite the anticipated growth, Wilson also flags potential risks in the geopolitical sphere, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in Gaza. He adds that election-related uncertainties in over 50 countries could dent consumer and investor confidence, subsequently affecting global economic growth rates.

The State of Corporate Health Insurance in Thailand

The corporate health insurance plans in Thailand, accounting for 70% of the sector, are projected to witness an average increase of 25% this year. This follows a similar trend from last year, attributed to rising costs, an upsurge in the number of medical procedures performed, and health insurance plans priced incompatibly with the current level of medical expenses. The sector saw an influx of approximately 1.3 million new users in 2022, despite suffering an operating loss of around R$10 billion. The increase in users was predominantly driven by health care plans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which typically have lower initial prices and are often secured by individuals with a business taxpayer number.

Impact of the Pandemic on Health Insurance

Health insurance plans that were in operation before the pandemic had hiked at lower levels and even witnessed a price drop in 2021. However, user behavior changed after the pandemic, impacting the actuarial calculation of operators. In this prevailing situation, the industry is keen on maintaining profitability, even if it results in customer attrition. This has led to a fierce competition between contractors and health insurance plans. Price increases are anticipated to continue to be the main driver of margin expansion across the sector.