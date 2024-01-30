TFSA vs RRSP: Canadians' New Favourite Saving Vehicle

It seems that Canadians have found a new favourite when it comes to saving for the future. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), introduced just a little over a decade ago, has swiftly claimed the throne as the preferred savings vehicle, pushing the older Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) into the shadows. This shift has significantly impacted the traditional 'RRSP season'—the first two months of the year when Canadians rush to make contributions that can be counted toward the previous year's taxes.

Unraveling the Shift

Despite RRSPs being a more established option, with a higher maximum contribution limit and tax deductibility on contributions, TFSAs have emerged victorious due to their tax-free compounding and withdrawals, and their versatility in catering to various financial goals. RRSP withdrawals, on the other hand, are taxable—a fact that can be off-putting despite the potential tax savings for individuals shifting from a higher tax bracket during their working years to a lower one in retirement.

According to Statistics Canada, TFSAs accounted for 51.8% of savings in registered accounts in 2020, compared to RRSPs' 31.5%. Remarkably, average family contributions to TFSAs have consistently surpassed those to RRSPs since 2014.

Factors Influencing the Preference

The transition from RRSPs to TFSAs has been influenced by several factors. The rising cost of housing in Canada has diverted funds that would traditionally go towards RRSPs. The increased emphasis on real estate investments, less disposable income due to inflation, and the straightforward nature of TFSAs have also played a part in this shift.

Understanding the Balance

Financial planners, however, stress the importance of a balanced understanding of both TFSAs and RRSPs. They argue that saving in either is better than not saving at all, and highlight the tax-saving potential of RRSPs in certain circumstances. The article concludes by encouraging young Canadians to stay informed about their financial choices, including tuning in to financial advice podcasts and engaging with related content.