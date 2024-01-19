Texas Roadhouse, Tractor Supply, Five Below: Trio of Stocks Outpacing the S&P 500

A trio of companies—Texas Roadhouse, Tractor Supply Company, and Five Below—have not only outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade but also show promising futures for long-term investors. Their success stories are underpinned by robust historical returns, consistent profitability, and strategic expansion plans.

Advertisment

Feasting on Texas Roadhouse's Growth

Texas Roadhouse, a casual dining chain with an impressive footprint of 670 locations, has demonstrated a notable 10.1% increase in comparable-restaurant sales through the first three quarters of 2023. Since its public debut in 2004, the company has consistently churned out profits and is now contemplating growth acceleration with its emerging chains Bubba's 33 and Jaggers.

Tractor Supply: Cultivating Loyal Customers

Advertisment

Tractor Supply, boasting nearly 2,200 locations, has successfully catered to a diverse clientele with its agricultural and lifestyle products. Its customer loyalty program members, responsible for a whopping 77% of its sales, bear testament to the strong brand affinity. Over the past decade, the company has maintained a stable operating margin between 9% and 10%. Adding to its appeal for investors is its impressive dividend growth history.

Five Below: Discounting the Way to the Top

Five Below, a discount retailer running approximately 1,500 stores, takes the crown for the best 10-year returns among the trio. The retailer is in the throes of rapid expansion, with ambitions to operate 3,500 locations. Its payback period for new stores is less than one year, signaling efficient growth. The company's net sales and net income have been on an upward trajectory, with a significant 15.6% sales jump during the recent holiday shopping season.