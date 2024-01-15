Tesla Shareholders Call for New Incentive Package for CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world-renowned CEO of Tesla Inc., has been working without an active compensation plan since the end of 2022. His earnings from the company have been tied to stock options based on Tesla’s financial milestones, a structure that saw its last installment in 2023. This has led to a rising call among the company’s shareholders and enthusiasts for a new incentive package, given Musk’s contribution to Tesla’s success.

Musk’s Compensation Tied to Performance

Since 2019, Musk has not received a cash salary from Tesla. His earnings are linked to stock options, allowing him to purchase Tesla shares at a lowered price upon the company meeting specified financial goals. The last installment of these options, part of a compensation package set in 2018, was received by Musk in 2023, effectively leaving him working without pay since then.

Call for New Incentive Package

Given Musk’s significant role in Tesla’s accomplishments, shareholders argue for a new incentive package. They suggest including ambitious targets such as substantial productivity increases or market capitalization growth. Upon a shareholder’s suggestion of a lofty target, like manufacturing 10,000 robots, Musk responded positively. This indicates his likely acceptance of such incentives.

Tesla’s Financial Challenges and Musk’s Wealth

The call for an incentive package comes amidst financial challenges for Tesla. Negative developments such as slowing EV demand, reduced prices for China-manufactured cars, rising labor costs, and shipping disruptions due to geopolitical concerns in the Red Sea have led to a loss of over $23 billion in Musk’s personal wealth and a $94 billion loss in Tesla’s market valuation in the first two weeks of 2024. Despite these adversities, Tesla continues to be a leader in the U.S. EV market, albeit behind China’s BYD Co in global electric car sales. Musk, the world’s richest person with a net worth of $230.2 billion according to Forbes, owns more than 411 million Tesla shares, which have seen a 17,000% increase in value since the company’s IPO.