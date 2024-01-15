en English
Business

Tesla Shareholders Call for New Incentive Package for CEO Elon Musk

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Elon Musk, the world-renowned CEO of Tesla Inc., has been working without an active compensation plan since the end of 2022. His earnings from the company have been tied to stock options based on Tesla’s financial milestones, a structure that saw its last installment in 2023. This has led to a rising call among the company’s shareholders and enthusiasts for a new incentive package, given Musk’s contribution to Tesla’s success.

Musk’s Compensation Tied to Performance

Since 2019, Musk has not received a cash salary from Tesla. His earnings are linked to stock options, allowing him to purchase Tesla shares at a lowered price upon the company meeting specified financial goals. The last installment of these options, part of a compensation package set in 2018, was received by Musk in 2023, effectively leaving him working without pay since then.

Call for New Incentive Package

Given Musk’s significant role in Tesla’s accomplishments, shareholders argue for a new incentive package. They suggest including ambitious targets such as substantial productivity increases or market capitalization growth. Upon a shareholder’s suggestion of a lofty target, like manufacturing 10,000 robots, Musk responded positively. This indicates his likely acceptance of such incentives.

Tesla’s Financial Challenges and Musk’s Wealth

The call for an incentive package comes amidst financial challenges for Tesla. Negative developments such as slowing EV demand, reduced prices for China-manufactured cars, rising labor costs, and shipping disruptions due to geopolitical concerns in the Red Sea have led to a loss of over $23 billion in Musk’s personal wealth and a $94 billion loss in Tesla’s market valuation in the first two weeks of 2024. Despite these adversities, Tesla continues to be a leader in the U.S. EV market, albeit behind China’s BYD Co in global electric car sales. Musk, the world’s richest person with a net worth of $230.2 billion according to Forbes, owns more than 411 million Tesla shares, which have seen a 17,000% increase in value since the company’s IPO.

0
Business Finance United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

