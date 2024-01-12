Tenancy Agreement Breaches Reach 83%: Landlords and Tenants in a Quandary

Several landlords are grappling with an unsettling situation in the rental market. A whopping 83% have reported breaches of tenancy agreements, signaling a growing problem where tenants are increasingly failing to adhere to the conditions stipulated in their rental contracts. This burgeoning issue spans a spectrum of breaches, from delayed rent payments and property damage to unauthorized occupants.

The Implications of Tenancy Breaches

The rising tide of lease violations places landlords in an unenviable position. Not only do they have to contend with the onerous task of evicting tenants, but they also grapple with the financial implications of time-consuming legal processes and property maintenance. Tenants, on the other hand, face the grim prospect of losing their homes and forfeiting their security deposits as a penalty for violating agreement terms.

Unpacking the Tenancy Agreement Breaches

Among the most common breaches are property maintenance and repairs, which have become a thorn in the flesh for many landlords. Additional violations include unauthorized occupants, an issue that has raised eyebrows in various rental markets. However, the most prevalent infringement remains late or unpaid rent, causing a significant strain on landlord-tenant relationships.

Protecting Landlords and Tenants

Given the escalating number of breaches, it is crucial for landlords to regularly inspect their properties to forestall potential issues. More importantly, tenancy deposits should be held in a government-approved scheme. This measure serves as a financial safety net, covering costs for damages or unclean properties. It also safeguards tenants from unjust losses, ensuring that they are only penalized for genuine breaches of their rental contracts.