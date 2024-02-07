Tempur Sealy: A Deep Dive into its Mixed Financial Performance and Active Stock Trading

Tempur Sealy International Inc, a renowned entity in the Consumer Cyclical sector and the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry, is currently in the spotlight for its mixed track record in terms of sales growth and earnings per share (EPS) over the past half-decade. The company's sales have witnessed an uptick of 16.80%, yet, the yearly EPS has seen a slump, averaging a -7.02% decline.

A Glimpse into the Company's Workforce and Ownership

With a strength of 12,000 employees, Tempur Sealy is an active player in the market. The company's stock has caught the attention of large-scale investors, with insider ownership standing at 3.63% and institutional ownership exceeding the 100% mark at 103.54%. Recent insider transactions have seen a Director offloading 5,304 shares and an EVP parting with 28,834 shares.

Financial Performance Below Consensus Estimates

In its latest quarterly report, Tempur Sealy's earnings fell short of consensus estimates, registering $0.77 per share as opposed to the anticipated $0.86. The return on equity was pegged at -19.55%, with the return on investment clocking in at 50.0%. Analysts are predicting an EPS of $0.61 for the current fiscal year, with an expected long-term growth rate of 9.70% over the next five years.

Key Financial Indicators

The company's financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.72, a price to sales ratio of 1.77, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 26.77. The diluted EPS stands at 2.22, with forecasts indicating a potential rise to 2.80 within the span of a year. Tempur Sealy International Inc's stock is no stranger to volatility, having recorded a historical volatility of 24.21% over the past fortnight.

The stock is currently hovering around its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with multiple resistance and support levels identified. The company's market capitalization is estimated at 8.73 billion, boasting annual sales of 4,921 million and an annual income of 455,700 thousand. The previous quarter's sales were 1,277 million, with an income of 113,300 thousand.