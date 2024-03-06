Teleperformance 2023: Record Growth, Majorel Acquisition, and Optimistic 2024 Outlook

Teleperformance, a global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, announced a year of profitable growth for 2023, with significant achievements including the completion of the Majorel acquisition. The company's revenue reached $8.4 billion, marking a milestone in its financial performance. This success is attributed to strategic acquisitions, a focus on innovation, and recognition as a top employer, positioning Teleperformance for continued success in 2024 despite challenging economic conditions.

Strategic Growth and Acquisition Milestones

2023 was a pivotal year for Teleperformance, with the acquisition of Majorel adding diversity to its market presence and expertise. This move not only solidified Teleperformance's global leadership but also set a new stage for future growth, with the company now boasting nearly 500,000 employees and over $10 billion in revenue. The strategic focus on high-tech solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), has enabled Teleperformance to stay ahead of industry demands, managing over 250 AI projects to boost client business outcomes.

Employee Well-being and Industry Recognition

Teleperformance's commitment to creating a workplace of excellence was recognized with its listing among the top five World's Best Workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to employee well-being, with certifications as a Great Place to Work in 72 countries. Such recognition reflects the trust and engagement of its workforce, further enhancing its value proposition.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

Despite the uncertain economic landscape, Teleperformance is focused on pursuing its profitable growth model in 2024. The company plans to enhance its offshore and digital solutions to meet the growing demand for efficiency among clients. With a conservative outlook for the first half of the year, Teleperformance aims for pro forma like-for-like revenue growth of 2 to 4% and an EBITA margin increase of 10 to 20 basis points. The integration of Majorel is expected to create significant synergies, reinforcing Teleperformance's solid business fundamentals and commitment to exceeding market growth while improving margins over the medium term.