Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Quarterly Earnings on the Horizon: What to Expect

The aerospace and defense technology company, Teledyne Technologies (TDY), is on the cusp of announcing its quarterly earnings. Market analysts are anticipating an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.06, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.4%. Correspondingly, revenues are projected to touch a mark of $1.45 billion, up by 1.9% from the same period the previous year. Interestingly, the consensus EPS forecast has remained unvarying over the past month, a noteworthy fact given the correlation between earnings estimate revisions and stock price performances in the short run.

Advertisment

Segment Specific Predictions

Zooming into the business, sector-specific forecasts have also been released. For instance, the Net Sales for Instrumentation is expected to climb by 3.3% to $336.82 million. The Engineered Systems segment could see a 4.1% increase, taking its earnings to $111.80 million. The Digital Imaging sector is forecasted to experience a slight upswing of 0.7% to $812.44 million, whereas the Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment could register a 3.7% rise to $184.52 million.

Expectations for Operating Income

Advertisment

Operating income, a key financial metric, is also predicted to vary across the different segments. The Instrumentation sector is projected to rake in $88.75 million, while the Digital Imaging and Aerospace and Defense Electronics segments could earn $148.52 million and $52.65 million respectively. The Engineered Systems segment is estimated to generate an income of $11.16 million. Furthermore, Non-GAAP Operating Income figures for these sectors have been estimated, indicating potential changes from the previous year's data.

Stock Performance and Market Outlook

In the past month, Teledyne's stock has comfortably outperformed the S&P 500 composite, returning a positive 1.5%. However, bearing a Zacks Rank 4 (Sell), the company's stock is predicted to lag behind the market in the foreseeable future. It's prudent to note that the company reported earnings of $5.05 per share in the last quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $4.76 per share. This was accompanied by a year-over-year revenue growth of 2.9% to $1.403 million, triggering a 14.4% rise in stock price since the last earnings report.