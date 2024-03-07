Telecom Italia Shares Tumble Amid Debt Reduction Plan Skepticism, KKR Deal Scrutiny

Telecom Italia SpA experienced a historic drop in share value following investor doubts about its ambitious debt reduction strategy and the scrutiny of its deal with KKR & Co. for the sale of its landline business. The Milan-based telecom giant's plans to lower its debt to Ebitda ratio from 3.8 to between 1.6 and 1.7 were met with skepticism due to inconsistencies with previous targets set for 2024.

Strategic Overhaul Amid Financial Struggles

In a significant move to address its financial woes, Telecom Italia disclosed its business blueprint post-agreement to divest its most prized asset to KKR for up to €22 billion. This strategy aims to substantially reduce the company's debt. However, the immediate aftermath saw shares plummet by 24%, erasing approximately €1.4 billion in market value. CEO Pietro Labriola highlighted the unusual trading volume, promising a thorough review. Despite these efforts, the company's largest shareholder, Vivendi SE, expressed dissatisfaction, questioning both the plan's feasibility and the undervaluation of the KKR offer amidst the share price fall.

Future Projections and Market Reactions

Telecom Italia's ambitious projections include a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales of 3% through 2026, surpassing analysts' modest expectations. Additionally, the company anticipates a significant increase in adjusted domestic earnings and positive free cash flow in key markets within three years. However, these optimistic targets face challenges from fierce competition in Italy and the potential impact of the landline network sale, casting doubt on their achievability.

Corporate Governance and Strategic Decisions

Amidst strategic shifts, Telecom Italia's board endorsed the 2023 results, revealing a reduction in losses compared to the previous year. The company is navigating a transformative phase, with new board director candidates and a proposed chairperson, aiming to steer through its 'Free to Run' plan. This plan, while ambitious, has sparked a debate over the company's direction, shareholder support, and the valuation of its assets in the wake of the proposed KKR deal.

As Telecom Italia embarks on this critical juncture, the effectiveness of its strategic decisions remains under scrutiny. The company's ability to revitalize its financial health and position itself competitively will be closely watched, marking a pivotal moment in its history.