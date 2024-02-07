Telecom Italia Rejects Ministry's Offer for Sparkle, Continues Negotiations

In a significant development, Telecom Italia Spa (TIM) has declined a proposed offer from Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) to purchase Sparkle, TIM's international services arm. The TIM board of directors deemed the proposal insufficient and has tasked CEO Pietro Labriola with continuing negotiations with MEF.

Seeking Alternative Arrangements

The board is reportedly searching for an alternative arrangement in which TIM would retain a stake in Sparkle for a specified duration and assist in implementing the strategic plan. This move suggests that TIM is in pursuit of more amicable terms, possibly including modifications to the contractual conditions of the sale.

Ongoing Negotiations Amid Shareholders' Meeting Preparations

Concurrently, TIM's board is gearing up for the forthcoming shareholders' meeting where the board renewal will take place following the approval of the 2023 budget. The news regarding the rejection of the MEF's offer and the ongoing negotiations was released in tandem with details about TIM's stock performance, which ended the trading day at a 1.4 percent decrease, closing at EUR0.27 per share.

The Offer and The Future of Sparkle

The Italian government had made a bid to acquire 100% of TIM's submarine cable unit, Sparkle. However, TIM has reportedly turned down the offer, aiming for a higher price. Negotiations over Sparkle's future are expected to continue, with the possibility of TIM retaining a minority share in the business as part of the agreement.