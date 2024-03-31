Telangana Govt Plans ₹16,000 Crore Market Borrowings in Q1 FY 2024-25, Seeks RBI Nod

The Telangana Government has set its sights on raising a substantial ₹16,000 crore through market borrowings in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, a move that underscores the state's strategic financial planning under the guidance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This decision comes on the heels of successful negotiations with the central government, allowing the state to enhance its borrowing capacity to meet immediate financial obligations and ensure economic stability.

Advertisment

Strategic Financial Planning

With an intent to bolster its financial health, the Telangana Government has meticulously planned to raise ₹16,000 crore in the first quarter of FY 2024-25. The state aims to initiate this ambitious financial maneuver through the auction of securities, with the RBI conducting the auctions. The borrowing plan is segmented into three months, with ₹5,000 crore targeted in April, followed by ₹6,000 crore in May, and the remaining ₹5,000 crore in June. These funds are earmarked for addressing the state's immediate financial needs and laying a foundation for long-term economic stability.

Overcoming Previous Constraints

Advertisment

It is noteworthy that the previous government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, faced borrowing restrictions imposed by the Union Finance Ministry due to concerns over financial management and excessive borrowings. However, the landscape shifted dramatically with the Congress party's ascent to power in December, catalyzing a change in the central government's stance towards Telangana's financial strategies. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's successful dialogues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were pivotal in securing the Centre's approval for additional borrowings, thereby enabling the state to raise over ₹10,000 crore in recent months.

Future Implications and Market Dynamics

The RBI's tentative calendar for market borrowings illustrates Telangana's proactive approach to securing its financial future. However, the actual amount to be raised and the participation of states and union territories will depend on several factors, including the specific requirements of the state governments, central government approval under Article 293