Teamlease Services Reports Growth in Q3 FY24 Financial Results

In a recent financial disclosure, Teamlease Services unveiled its third-quarter outcomes for fiscal year 2024. The company marked a strong performance with a 21.76% year-over-year (YoY) surge in its topline and a 7.06% rise in profit compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The revenue grew by 7.6% and profit escalated by 13.68% when juxtaposed with the preceding quarter's figures.

Financial Highlights

The company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a 7.31% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) escalation and a noteworthy 21.87% YoY increase. The operating income witnessed a substantial hike of 38.06% q-o-q and a 27.96% YoY increase, reflecting the efficient management of operational costs and resource utilization. However, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹16.51, indicating a slight decrease of 2.53% YoY.

Market Performance

Over different time frames, the company's returns demonstrated variability. It suffered a -10.31% return in the last week, while over the last six months, it enjoyed a 20.49% return. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stood at -12.7%. As of the close of markets on January 31, 2024, Teamlease Services' market capitalization was pegged at ₹4679.77 crore, oscillating between a 52-week high and low of ₹3325.3 and ₹2007.25, respectively.

Analyst Sentiment

Analyst sentiment towards the company is generally favorable as of February 1, 2024. A total of 1 analyst recommended a strong sell, 1 advocated for a sell, 4 endorsed a buy, and 4 vouched for a strong buy. This leads to a consensus recommendation for investors to buy the company's stock, suggesting confidence in the company's steady growth prospects and stable financial performance.