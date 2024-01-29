Team Internet Shatters Market Forecasts with Stellar FY23 Performance

Team Internet, a global powerhouse in the online domain, has outpaced market predictions with a stellar financial performance for fiscal year 2023 (FY23). The company's financial highlights include record-breaking total revenue, net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, marking significant year-on-year increases of 15%, 7%, and 12% respectively.

Record-Breaking Performance

The company's impressive growth was almost evenly split between its two primary segments, Online Marketing and Online Presence, which grew by 14% and 16% respectively. The strong performance saw Team Internet's gross revenue soaring to approximately US$835 million, with net revenue and adjusted EBITDA reaching US$190 million and US$96 million. These figures not only exceeded market consensus but also surpassed the company's own revised forecasts from November 2023.

Reduced Net Debt and High Cash Conversion

Notably, Team Internet achieved a significant reduction in its net debt, which stood at US$74 million by the end of FY23, a considerable decrease from the projected US$80.9 million. In addition to this, the company reported an adjusted operating cash conversion rate near 100%, reflecting its robust financial health and operational efficiency.

FY24 Projections and Market Valuation

Despite maintaining its forecasts for fiscal year 2024 (FY24), the company hinted at the possibility of these estimates being conservative, especially if there is a rebound in advertising spend. With an enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 4.8x and a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4x for FY24, Team Internet's current market valuation appears to be modest, considering the company's impressive growth trajectory, diversity, and solid performance history. The company's audited annual report is expected to be published on March 18, 2024, along with investor events to discuss these remarkable results.