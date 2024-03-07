TD Cowen Elevates GE Share Price Target to $175, Bullish on Aerospace Prospects

On Thursday, TD Cowen revised its financial forecast for General Electric (NYSE: GE), enhancing the share price target to $175 from $155 while maintaining a Market Perform rating. This adjustment arrives on the heels of General Electric's Investor Relations Day, spotlighting the Aerospace division's optimistic guidance for the 2024 fiscal year, which anticipates earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to range between $6 billion and $6.5 billion, and free cash flow (FCF) to surpass $5 billion.

Advertisment

Ambitious Targets and Strategic Moves

Looking toward the horizon, General Electric's Aerospace division has laid out bold objectives for the 2028 fiscal year, targeting $10 billion in EBIT and striving for a 100% free cash flow conversion rate. These ambitious goals underscore the division's pivotal role in shaping the company's long-term financial aspirations. Adding to the financial maneuvers, General Electric announced a new $15 billion stock buyback authorization, a testament to its robust confidence in financial health and prospective growth.

The uplift in the price target to $175 by TD Cowen mirrors a valuation that incorporates a 3.5% free cash flow yield for the Aerospace division by the 2025 fiscal year, augmented by an additional $20 per share attributed to Vernova, General Electric's ensemble of energy businesses with a focus on renewable energy and power generation. This revised valuation reflects a composite view of General Electric's diversified operations and their potential to foster sustained financial performance and shareholder value enhancement.

Looking Ahead: GE's Financial Landscape

General Electric's recent disclosures, coupled with TD Cowen's price target uplift, paint a promising picture for the company's financial trajectory and shareholder value proposition in the forthcoming years. Particularly, the Aerospace division emerges as a cornerstone of General Electric's optimistic financial outlook, heralding a period of robust growth and strategic achievements. As the company navigates through its long-term plans, the stage is set for General Electric to redefine its market position and financial stability, driven by innovation, strategic foresight, and a commitment to shareholder returns.