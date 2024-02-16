TC Energy Corporation's Q4 2023: Robust Growth, Strategic Agility, and Sustainable Energy Delivery

Amid the bustling energy sector, TC Energy Corporation emerges as a beacon of robust growth and strategic agility. As we delve into the heart of their financial and operational achievements for the fourth quarter of 2023, a narrative of resilience, foresight, and unwavering commitment to sustainability unfolds. With a profit soaring to $1.09 billion and earnings per share outstripping expectations at $1.04, TC Energy not only surpasses Wall Street predictions but also charts a course for a future where energy meets innovation.

Financial Fortitude and Operational Excellence

TC Energy's journey through the final quarter of 2023 is a testament to its financial vigor and operational milestones. The company announced a remarkable 16% growth in comparable EBITDA, reaching $3.1 billion, an achievement that underscores the efficacy of its strategic initiatives and operational excellence. This period also marked the mechanical completion of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, a cornerstone in TC Energy's commitment to contributing to global energy security while adhering to the highest standards of environmental stewardship. The announcement of a 3.2% dividend increase for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, further cements TC Energy's reputation as a reliable investment, marking the twenty-fourth consecutive year of dividend growth.

Strategic Transformations and Sustainability Efforts

2023 has been a transformative year for TC Energy, characterized by strategic decisions aimed at refining its business model for enhanced focus and efficiency. The decision to spin off its Liquids Pipelines business epitomizes this strategic shift, promising to forge two distinct entities poised for leadership in the energy sector. This move is not just a testament to TC Energy's agility but also to its commitment to sustainable energy delivery. Furthermore, the company's dedication to reducing emissions, enhancing community partnerships, and ensuring long-term value creation aligns with its vision of being at the forefront of the energy transition.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

As TC Energy sets its sights on 2024, the path is clear for a year of disciplined growth, with an expected comparable EBITDA of 11.2 to 11.5 billion. Despite the anticipated lower comparable earnings per share, due to the net impact of higher net income attributable to non-controlling interests, the company remains steadfast in its strategic priorities. These include maximizing asset value, executing major projects safely, and enhancing balance sheet strength and flexibility. The successful closure of the sale of a non-controlling interest in its Columbia pipelines and the aim to reduce debt to EBITDA leverage to 4.75 times by the end of 2024, further illustrate TC Energy's strategic foresight and financial prudence.

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation's financial results and operational milestones for the fourth quarter of 2023 paint a picture of a company on the rise. With a strong financial foundation, strategic operational achievements like the ahead-of-schedule completion of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, and a forward-looking stance on sustainable energy delivery, TC Energy is not just navigating the present but shaping the future of the energy sector. The company's strategic decisions, including the spin-off of its Liquids Pipelines business and the consistent increase in dividends, underscore its commitment to growth, efficiency, and shareholder value. As TC Energy continues to evolve, its journey remains a compelling narrative of innovation, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the principles of sustainable and responsible energy delivery.