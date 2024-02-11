Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Sunset: Strategies for Navigating the Uncertain Tax Landscape

In a landscape of shifting economic policies, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is poised to sunset on December 31, 2025. This impending expiration may spell the end of numerous tax benefits and penalties, unless Congress intervenes with an extension or new legislation.

Estate and Gift Tax Exemptions: A Vanishing Act?

Among the tax benefits potentially on the chopping block is the estate and gift tax exemption, currently set at a lofty $13,610,000 per individual for 2024. With the clock ticking towards 2026, high-net-worth individuals are advised to consider tax planning strategies now to capitalize on the higher exemption amount before it potentially disappears.

The annual gift tax exemption, standing at $18,000 per recipient for 2024, presents another opportunity for proactive planning. Married couples can effectively double this amount, gifting $36,000 per recipient without triggering the gift tax.

Small and Medium Businesses: The Transparency Imperative

Small and medium-sized businesses face a crucial deadline of their own: December 31, 2024. By this date, they must comply with the Corporate Transparency Act, a measure designed to combat illicit activities by increasing the visibility of business ownership structures.

California's 2024 Legislative Shake-Up

On the state front, California has enacted several new laws for 2024, impacting employers and employees alike. Notably, paid sick leave will increase, employers will be barred from penalizing workers based on marijuana use, and private health insurance plans will be required to cover birth control products for women.