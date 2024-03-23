TAV Airports and Al-Rajhi Invest $275M in Madinah Airport for Passenger Capacity Boost

Turkish airport operator TAV Airports, in collaboration with its consortium partner, has announced a significant investment to enhance the capabilities of Madinah Airport, aiming to more than double its passenger capacity. This initiative is part of a strategic move to accommodate the growing number of visitors to Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030.

The comprehensive investment plan outlines a two-stage development to expand the airport's annual passenger handling capacity from 8 million to 18 million. The initial phase involves constructing a new domestic terminal and upgrading the existing infrastructure to support increased international traffic. TAV Airports' commitment to this project underscores its long-term vision for enhancing air travel facilities in the region.

Strategic Expansion in Response to Rising Demand

Following the pandemic, there has been a notable surge in passenger traffic at Madinah Airport, prompting the need for substantial upgrades. This project not only aims to address the immediate requirements stemming from lifted travel restrictions but also anticipates future growth. The investment aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader objectives to boost tourism and improve transportation infrastructure as part of Vision 2030.

Financing and Project Milestones

The $275 million investment is structured with a 70% debt and 30% equity financing plan. TAV Airports holds a 26% stake in the joint venture, translating to a $71.5 million commitment. The project's kickoff is slated for the first half of 2024, with completion targeted for 2027. This timeline reflects the partners' dedication to enhancing the airport's capacity and services promptly.

Sustainable Development and International Standards

Significantly, the new terminal will encompass 40,000 square meters, offering state-of-the-art facilities and services to domestic and international travelers. Emphasizing sustainable development, the project aims to achieve high environmental and operational standards, following the precedent set by the existing terminal's LEED certification. This approach demonstrates TAV Airports and its partners' commitment to responsible and sustainable airport management.

As this ambitious project moves forward, it represents a critical step towards realizing Saudi Arabia's vision for its aviation sector. By enhancing the capacity and facilities at Madinah Airport, TAV Airports and Al-Rajhi Holding are not only contributing to the country's economic growth but also setting new benchmarks for airport development in the region. This expansion is poised to transform Madinah Airport into a pivotal hub for travelers and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's tourism and transportation infrastructure.