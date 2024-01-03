en English
Business

Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux

In a transformative corporate move, Tatatu S.p.A., owner of the TaTaTu entertainment platform, has severed ties with Exane, bringing an end to their liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023. This marked the conclusion of a relationship that was established on September 22, 2022.

Tatatu S.p.A. Signs New Liquidity Contract

In the wake of the termination, Tatatu S.p.A. has swiftly entered into a fresh liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux. The signing of this pivotal agreement took place on December 21, 2023. The primary aim of this new contract is to expertly manage the liquidity of Tatatu S.p.A. shares, which currently trade on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker code ALTTU.

Compliance with Legal Provisions

The execution of the new contract with Kepler Cheuvreux will strictly adhere to relevant legal guidelines. This includes compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation supplementing MAR, and select articles of the French Commercial Code. The contract will also align with the AMF decision no. 2018-01, effective from January 1, 2019.

Suspension Circumstances and Resource Allocation

The agreement does include stipulations for suspension under specific conditions, as set out in the AMF decision. While the announcement from Tatatu S.p.A. mentioned the allocation of resources to the liquidity account, it stopped short of providing specific details on this aspect.

For additional information on this significant corporate event and other updates, interested parties can refer to Tatatu S.p.A.’s website. The press release and further corporate news are located within the Investors section under the Financial Calendar.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

