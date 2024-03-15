Tata Sons IPO Debate Ignites: RBI Deadline and Corporate India's Landscape Shift

Tata Sons Ltd, the cornerstone of India's corporate landscape, finds itself at the centre of public discourse once again over talks of going public. The latest resurgence of interest in an IPO comes amid evolving regulatory directives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has mandated that Tata Sons, which is registered as a core investment company (CIC) and classified as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), must list its shares within a specified timeframe. The RBI's directive, issued in September 2023, mandates that such entities must go public within three years. Consequently, Tata Sons faces a deadline of September 2025 to list on stock exchanges.

Exploring Paths to Compliance

While the deadline looms, there is speculation that Tata Sons is exploring alternative paths to compliance. Under RBI rules, a company is treated as an NBFC if its financial assets are more than 50 percent of its total assets (netted off by intangible assets) and income from financial assets is more than 50 percent of the gross income. Furthermore, both these tests are required to be satisfied to determine the principal business of a company. One significant aspect of listing Tata Sons is the heightened public and regulatory scrutiny it will inevitably attract. Like all listed companies in India, Tata Sons would be subject to greater public accountability and regulatory oversight.

Challenges and Opportunities

While this can enhance transparency and governance, it may also pose challenges. Key decisions, such as capital allocation in new ventures and long-term strategic vision, could potentially face interference and scrutiny, which can become distractions for the company's leadership. Furthermore, post-listing, Tata Sons' shares may face a notable holding company discount, potentially limiting the upside for investors and existing shareholders. However, amid these considerations, a listing could offer a welcome respite for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Tata Sons' single largest shareholder, which is facing financial challenges of its own.

Historical Attempts and Future Prospects

According to people in the know, Tata Sons has explored a potential listing twice: first in 2007, during Ratan Tata's tenure as chairman, and again in 2016, under Cyrus Mistry's leadership. However, both attempts were derailed by external circumstances and internal shifts. Ratan Tata, a staunch advocate for transparency and corporate governance, firmly believed that Tata Sons should be a listed entity. He saw it not only as a means to enhance transparency but also as a way to provide much-needed liquidity to the philanthropic public trusts which own a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, are its controlling shareholders.

Listing Tata Sons, Ratan Tata felt, would not only bolster corporate governance but also enable the trusts to continue their work by generating additional funds through the sale of shares. The idea was ultimately set aside as the global financial crisis of 2008 threw markets into disarray, forcing a reassessment of priorities and strategies. In 2016, the late Cyrus Mistry then chairman of Tata Sons, stirred up discussions within the conglomerate once again. Mistry, whose family is the single largest shareholder in Tata Sons, appointed Citibank to conduct a valuation exercise of the company. The primary motivation behind Mistry's push for listing was the escalating financial requirements of the Tata Trusts, major stakeholders in Tata Sons.