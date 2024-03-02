Tata Consumer Nears Record High, Axis Securities Suggests Strong Buy for Quick Profits

Tata Group's FMCG powerhouse, Tata Consumer Products, is on the brink of surpassing its all-time high, drawing attention with its impressive stock performance and potential for quick gains as per Axis Securities. In a special trading session on Saturday, the company's stock flirted with its peak price levels, indicating a bullish outlook and enticing investors with its promising short-term prospects.

Market Performance and Brokerage View

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Consumer's shares escalated to Rs 1,206.85, showcasing a modest yet promising increase of 0.6%. This performance positions the stock just shy of its historical high of Rs 1,216.30. With a robust market cap exceeding Rs 1,14,992.87 crore, the company demonstrates substantial growth potential. Axis Securities has set an ambitious target price of Rs 1,350 per share, predicting this milestone could be reached within 5 to 30 trading days. This target suggests a potential upside of nearly 12%, making Tata Consumer a lucrative option for investors aiming for short-term gains.

Financial Highlights and Dividend Profile

Tata Consumer Products reported a 9% year-over-year increase in revenue from operations in Q3FY24, largely driven by its remarkable performance in the Indian market. The company's dedication to brand investment has not hindered its profitability, with pre-tax profits soaring by 27% and net profit before exceptional items rising by 31%. Furthermore, Tata Consumer has established itself as a consistent dividend payer, offering an attractive yield based on the last 12 months' payouts. The company's history of dividend payments, complemented by a strategic stock split, enhances its appeal to income-focused investors.

Strategic Positioning and Consumer Reach

As the world's second-largest branded tea company, Tata Consumer Products boasts a diverse portfolio that spans across tea, coffee, water, and food products. The company's strategic focus on consumer goods has positioned it as a key player in the FMCG sector, with a reach extending to over 201 million households in India alone. This widespread presence, combined with the Tata brand's strength, provides a solid foundation for sustained growth and market dominance. Tata Consumer's ambitious expansion plans, particularly in the health and wellness segment, underscore its commitment to broadening its product offerings and capitalizing on emerging market trends.

The trajectory of Tata Consumer Products showcases a compelling story of growth, resilience, and strategic foresight. With strong market performance, a robust dividend profile, and a clear focus on expanding its consumer base, the company is poised for continued success. Investors looking for quick gains might find Tata Consumer to be an attractive opportunity, bolstered by positive brokerage recommendations and a favorable market outlook.