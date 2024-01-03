Tata Asset Management Launches New Schemes for Portfolio Diversification

Tata Asset Management has broadened its financial product portfolio with the launch of four innovative schemes. These include two Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and two Fund of Fund (FOF) options, designed to give investors a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios with exposure to precious metals, specifically gold and silver.

New Schemes for Portfolio Diversification

The new schemes were launched on January 2, 2024, offering investors access to assets with low transaction costs, high liquidity, and a low expense ratio. The funds associated with these metals offer affordable management and operational costs, allowing investors to keep more of their capital invested rather than being consumed by fees.

Investing in Gold and Silver

Gold and silver are appealing asset classes for numerous reasons. They are known for their high liquidity, which means they can be bought and sold relatively easily without causing significant price disruption. Additionally, these precious metals are viewed as effective tools for hedging risks, diversifying portfolios, and safeguarding against inflation and currency fluctuations.

Tata Asset Management’s Move

By introducing these new schemes, Tata Asset Management is offering investors additional tools to potentially strengthen and diversify their investment portfolios. Anand Vardarajan, Business Head at Tata Asset Management, emphasized the benefits of investing in gold and silver, highlighting their role in risk mitigation and portfolio diversification. The company believes that investing in these metals provides a compelling strategy for portfolio diversification and long-term stability.