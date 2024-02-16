Tanger Inc. Reports Strong Q4 2023 Results: Robust Financials, Strategic Expansion, and Positive Rent Spreads

In a dynamic retail landscape marked by evolving consumer behaviors and the ever-present challenge of digital transformation, Tanger Inc. stands out with its recent announcement of robust financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the entirety of 2023. The company, a recognized name in the retail sector, has not only met but exceeded expectations with a net income per share of $0.92, funds from operations (FFO) reaching $1.96 per share, and a remarkable occupancy rate concluding at 97.3%. This performance underscores Tanger's strategic agility and its unwavering commitment to growth and operational excellence.

Strategic Expansion and Operational Highlights

Within the period in question, Tanger Inc. has impressively executed over 2.3 million square feet of leases, a testament to the company's robust leasing activity and its appeal to both tenants and shoppers. The addition of three new centers to its portfolio, including its inaugural venture into the non-outlet center domain, marks a significant milestone in Tanger's expansion strategy. This strategic growth is not just about increasing the number of centers but is deeply rooted in enhancing the tenant mix and elevating the shopping experience, reflecting a deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Financial Performance and Forward-Looking Statements

The company's financial health, as evidenced by the fourth quarter results, showcases a Funds from Operations (FFO) of $58.2 million, surpassing Wall Street predictions. The reported net income stood at $23.5 million, with revenue reaching $127.5 million for the same period. Over the year, Tanger's FFO totaled $217.6 million, accompanied by revenue of $438.9 million. Looking ahead, Tanger projects its full-year FFO for the upcoming year to be in the range of $2.02 to $2.10 per share. This forward-looking guidance reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and its ability to continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

Leasing Success and Dividend Declaration

The narrative of Tanger's success is further enriched by its eighth consecutive quarter of positive rent spreads, an achievement that underscores the company's effective leasing strategy and its attractive value proposition to brands. This period of sustained growth in lease executions and same-center net operating income (NOI) growth of 6.2% illustrates Tanger's prowess in curating a diverse and dynamic tenant mix that resonates with consumers. In recognition of its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns, Tanger has declared a quarterly cash dividend, reinforcing its reputation as a resilient and growth-oriented company.

As we encapsulate the story of Tanger Inc.'s remarkable journey through the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, it's clear that the company's strategic initiatives and operational efficiency have set a new benchmark in the retail sector. With a focus on strategic growth, enhancing the shopper experience, and maintaining a robust balance sheet, Tanger is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the retail landscape. The company's proactive approach to tenant and brand elevation, coupled with its ambitious growth strategy, heralds a promising path forward, aimed at driving revenue growth and enhancing overall center utility for shoppers. Amidst the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, Tanger Inc. remains a beacon of innovation and resilience in the evolving retail sector.