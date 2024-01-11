en English
Business

Taiwan’s Tax Revenue Sets a New Record: Breaks the NT$3.4 Trillion Mark

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Taiwan’s Tax Revenue Sets a New Record: Breaks the NT$3.4 Trillion Mark

In a remarkable climb, Taiwan’s tax revenue for 2023 has soared to a record-breaking NT$3.4 trillion (US$109.5 billion), a 5.7 percent increase from the previous year. This financial surge, as reported by the Ministry of Finance (MOF), surpassed the budgeted projections by an impressive NT$361.7 billion.

Record High Collection Across Tax Categories

The uptick in tax revenue is the result of a record-high collection from various tax categories. The profit-seeking enterprise income tax was one of the standout performers, experiencing a 4.7 percent rise to reach NT$1.076 trillion. The primary catalyst for this surge was businesses making tax payments on unexpectedly high profits from 2022.

Personal Income and Business Tax Revenues on the Rise

Not to be outdone, personal income tax and business tax revenues also showcased notable increases. Personal income tax revenue witnessed a leap of 14.4 percent, reaching NT$749.7 billion. Similarly, business tax revenue climbed 3 percent to NT$560.9 billion.

Stock Transaction Tax Revenue Hits Second-Highest Total Ever

The stock transaction tax revenue also had a standout year, reaching an impressive NT$197.3 billion, its second-highest total ever. This financial boost was due to the market’s average daily turnover and a heightened interest in AI-related stocks.

Despite the overall growth, two tax categories did not meet their budgeted targets: the tobacco and alcohol tax and the land value increment tax. The exact reasons for this shortfall are yet to be addressed by the Ministry of Finance. As Taiwan navigates its fiscal future, these record-breaking tax revenues lay a robust foundation for the nation’s economic stability and progress.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

