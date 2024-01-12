Taiwan’s Financial Stabilization Fund Soars with 20.7% Returns Amid Global Market Volatility

The Taiwanese National Financial Stabilization Fund has registered a remarkable 20.7 percent return on its stock market investments. This performance measures the period from July 13, 2022, to April 13, 2023. In a bid to curb market volatility, triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes, the fund injected approximately NT$54.51 billion into the market.

Counteracting Global Financial Unrest

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s forceful rate hikes elevated the federal funds rate to 5.25 percent by July 2023. This move set off tremors in the global financial markets, necessitating intervention from stabilizing bodies such as Taiwan’s National Financial Stabilization Fund. The fund’s calculated involvement led to nearly NT$11.3 billion in realized gains, inclusive of a cash dividend income of NT$1.38 billion.

A Historic Intervention

Triggered by the Taiex, Taiwan’s benchmark stock index, dipping below the 14,000-point mark in July 2022, the fund activated its support system. This intervention marked a historic milestone, extending over 275 days and 181 trading sessions – the longest in the fund’s history. Deputy Finance Minister Juan Ching-hwa confirmed the positive influence of this support on the Taiex, which surged by 13.29 percent during this period.

Fostering Market Health and Investor Confidence

Not only did the fund’s action invigorate the local stock market, but it also bolstered investor confidence. The intervention did not trigger any negative market movements, instead promoting a healthier financial environment. The investment amount ranks as the third largest in the fund’s history. Despite the Taiex’s resurgence to the 17,000-point level, the fund committee remains watchful of the market performance.

In 2023, the Taiex experienced a significant ascension, backed by the rising interest in artificial intelligence and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates in 2024. This anticipation further underscores the vital role of the National Financial Stabilization Fund in maintaining Taiwan’s financial stability amidst global fluctuations.