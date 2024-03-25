Taiwan's 2024 CPI Forecast Rises to 2.03% Amid Electricity Rate Hikes, Subsidies for Loans Continue

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) - The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS) has updated its forecast for Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI) growth in 2024 to 2.03%, influenced by recent electricity rate increases and ongoing subsidies for student and laborer loans. This adjustment follows the Ministry of Economic Affairs' announcement of an average 11% hike in electricity rates starting April 1, aimed at addressing Taiwan Power Co.'s financial deficits.

Impact of Electricity Rate Hikes

Last week's announcement by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) regarding the electricity rate hike has prompted the DGBAS to revise its CPI growth forecast for 2024, previously estimated at 1.85% in late February. The new forecast aligns more closely with the central bank's prediction, which anticipates a 2.16% increase in the CPI, factoring in the electricity rate adjustments. The central bank's unexpected interest rate hike of 12.5 basis points last week, raising the benchmark discount rate to 2%, was also a response to anticipated inflationary pressures stemming from the electricity rate increases.

Government Measures to Mitigate Impact

In light of these developments, the government has decided to maintain its subsidy programs for student loans and laborers' relief loans, aiming to cushion the financial impact on vulnerable groups. Economists, however, believe that the inflationary impact of the electricity rate hikes will be limited, as the adjustments are tiered based on power usage levels. For instance, small vendors will see about a 5% increase in their electricity rates, which is unlikely to significantly affect consumer prices. The structured approach to the electricity rate hike is designed to minimize the burden on smaller consumers and industries, with the majority of households facing only a 3% to 5% increase in their electricity bills.

Broader Economic Implications

While the electricity rate hike is expected to contribute less than 0.4 percentage points to this year's CPI growth, bringing it over 2%, the move is part of Taiwan's broader efforts to address financial losses in its power sector and mitigate green inflation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), as one of the ultra-high voltage power users, will see a 25% increase in its electricity bills yet maintains its long-term gross margin target of over 53%, highlighting the company's commitment to energy conservation. This scenario underscores the challenges Taiwanese companies face in managing increased operational costs amidst global efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

This adjustment in Taiwan's CPI forecast for 2024, prompted by electricity rate hikes and mitigated by continued government subsidies, reflects the delicate balance between economic stability and sustainable energy practices. As Taiwan navigates the complexities of inflationary pressures and green initiatives, the outcome of these measures will be closely watched by both local consumers and the international community.