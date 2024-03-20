Taiwan Shares Dip Ahead of US Fed Decision, New ETF Listing Impacts Tech Giants

Taiwan's stock market witnessed a downturn on Wednesday, with earlier gains erased due to investor wariness preceding the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and the anticipation surrounding a new ETF listing. The Taiex, Taiwan's benchmark stock index, dropped by 0.37 percent, closing at 19,784.45, influenced by a sell-off in semiconductor stocks and the fluctuating U.S. market sentiments.

Advertisment

Market Dynamics Amidst U.S. Federal Reserve Speculations

Investors displayed caution, opting to secure profits from recent sessions amidst uncertainties over the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decisions. The Fed's awaited 'dot plot' could hint at future interest rate movements, stirring market speculation. This cautious stance was further exacerbated by a downturn in the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which fell by 0.52 percent, despite the U.S. markets' slight recovery overnight.

New ETF Listing Shakes Tech Sector

Advertisment

The anticipation for the listing of Yuanta Securities' new high dividend Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) also played a significant role in the day's trading dynamics. Leading tech firms and constituents of the new ETF, including United Microelectronics Corp and United Integrated Services Co, experienced fluctuations, with investors shifting towards selling. The tech sector's momentum, highlighted by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co's rise, was not enough to counterbalance the overall market dip.

Looking Ahead: Market Uncertainty Persists

The market's future remains uncertain as investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve's decision. The mixed responses in both tech and non-tech sectors, alongside the ETF listing's impact, suggest a cautious approach may prevail in the short term. With foreign institutional investors net selling on the main board, the market braces for potential further losses, underscoring the importance of upcoming U.S. monetary policy cues in shaping investor sentiment.