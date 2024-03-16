Tabcorp CEO Adam Rytenskild Resigns Amid Allegations, Shares Tumble 5%

Tabcorp was thrown into turmoil following the unexpected resignation of CEO Adam Rytenskild after allegations surfaced regarding a sexually inappropriate comment directed at a female Victorian regulatory official.

The incident, which reportedly occurred earlier this year during negotiations for the Victorian wagering licence, has led to a significant drop in Tabcorp's share price, falling by 5 percent as the market reacted to the news. Fran Thorn, chair of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, acknowledged Rytenskild's departure, highlighting the commission's commitment to integrity and a respectful workplace culture.

Investigation and Immediate Resignation

Upon receiving a complaint about the CEO's alleged comments, Tabcorp engaged an external law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. The findings upheld the complaint, prompting a board meeting that resulted in Rytenskild's resignation. He will not receive his short or long-term incentives, potentially costing him millions. Rytenskild, who had been with Tabcorp for many years and became CEO in 2022, expressed regret over the language used and its inconsistency with the leadership expected at Tabcorp.

The announcement of Rytenskild's resignation saw Tabcorp's shares close 5 percent lower, reflecting investor concerns over the company's leadership and future direction. This event adds to the existing dissatisfaction among some of Tabcorp's institutional investors regarding the company's performance post its demerger from The Lottery Corp in 2022. Speculation about potential candidates to replace Rytenskild has already begun, with figures like Racing Queensland’s Jason Scott and Entain’s CFO Lachlan Fitt being considered.