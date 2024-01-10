T&T Group to Sell BSH Shares; Vegetexco Eyes Acquisition

In a significant move, T&T Group, a multi-sector conglomerate, has declared its plan to offload its entirety of 9.95 million shares in Saigon – Hanoi Insurance Corporation (BSH). The proposed sale, set to be executed via agreement and order matching, will transpire between January 9 and February 7. Given the latest closing price of VND 19,400 per share, T&T Group stands to amass a potential VND 193 billion from the transaction.

Vegetexco’s Interest in BSH

Adding another layer of intrigue to the story, the Vietnam National Vegetables, Fruit and Agricultural products Corporation – Joint Stock Company (Vegetexco) has publicly expressed its desire to procure 10.1 million shares of BSH. The acquisition, primarily for investment purposes, follows the same transaction method and timeline as T&T Group. This move signifies Vegetexco’s growing interest in the insurance sector, particularly in BSH, which is a specialist in non-life insurance.

BSH: A Snapshot

BSH has been operational since the end of 2008, with a charter capital of VND 1 trillion. At present, the firm has three major shareholders, with T&T Group being the second largest. The company recently received approval to trade on the UPCoM market beginning mid-July 2023. The move has paid off, with BSH’s stock price soaring by 62 percent since its first trading session. Despite the solid price growth, BSH shares have exhibited low liquidity, typically trading fewer than 5,000 shares per session and displaying no liquidity in the past five sessions.

Financial Performance of BSH

BSH’s financial report for the first nine months of 2023 paints a promising picture. The company’s net revenue from insurance business activities clocked in at VND 1.9 trillion, with an after-tax profit of approximately VND 8.6 billion. Total assets stood at VND 3.93 trillion, while liabilities amounted to VND 2.7 trillion, suggesting a strong financial foundation for the firm.