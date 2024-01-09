T-Mobile US, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes in Registered Public Offering

T-Mobile US, Inc., a significant player in the telecommunications sector, has declared its intent to offer senior notes in a registered public offering. This initiative is the product of the company’s subsidiary, T-Mobile USA, Inc., and is dependent on a multitude of factors, including prevailing market conditions.

Objective of the Offering

The primary aim of this offering is the accrual of funds for general corporate objectives. These objectives span a broad spectrum of activities including the repurchase of shares, the declaration and payment of dividends as decided by the company’s Board of Directors, and the refinancing of existing debts.

The offering is under the administration of several leading financial institutions, acting in the capacity of joint book-running managers. These include Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and UBS Securities LLC.

Legal Compliance and Public Accessibility

T-Mobile USA has ensured legal compliance by filing the necessary registration statement and prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These documents are available for the public to scrutinize. The company has emphasized that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell the notes or a beckoning for their purchase. Furthermore, such offers hold no validity in jurisdictions where they are deemed unlawful.

While the press release does contain forward-looking statements regarding the notes offering and the envisaged use of its proceeds, it comes with a disclaimer.