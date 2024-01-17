Synovus Financial Corp. Showcases Robust Performance Amid Economic Challenges

Synovus Financial Corp., a leading financial institution with assets of approximately $60 billion, recently announced a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Despite a challenging economic environment, the corporation demonstrated resilience and a sound business strategy, underpinned by expansion of client relationships, business diversification, expense reduction, and balance sheet optimization.

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Performance

Reporting a fourth-quarter profit of $70.3 million or 41 cents per share, Synovus fell short of Wall Street expectations. The corporation posted revenue of $839.8 million, with a net revenue of $488.7 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. However, for the year, the company reported a substantial profit of $543.7 million or $3.46 per share, with revenue reported as $2.22 billion.

The net income available to common shareholders was $507.8 million for the year, translating to $3.46 per diluted share, a decrease from the previous year. The company's credit quality remained robust, with net charge-offs at 0.35% of average loans. Despite the challenges faced in the fourth quarter, Synovus' capital ratios remained strong, with the CET1 ratio increasing to 10.22%.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Kevin Blair, the Chairman, CEO, and President of Synovus, underlined the company's commitment to growth. The focus will be on core deposit generation, lending diversification, expense efficiency, and enhancing client service. The bank anticipates momentum building into 2024 and beyond.

Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Jan 18, 2024, which will be webcasted for shareholders and interested parties. This will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with the executive team and gain a deeper understanding of the financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding Synovus' expectations for future business and financial performance. These statements, however, are subject to risks and uncertainties. They are not guaranteed and depend on various factors. Synovus also highlights the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide additional information about operating results, financial strength, and capital position. These measures should be considered supplementary to GAAP results.